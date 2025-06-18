Panchayat head, aide shot dead in Bihar’s Lakhisarai; constable shoots self in separate incident in Kaimur A mukhiya (village head) and his aide were shot dead in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district early Wednesday while returning from a local event, in what police suspect to be a case of old enmity. In a separate incident in Kaimur district, a 26-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself with his AK-47.

Lakhisarai:

A panchayat head and his close aide were shot dead in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district early on Wednesday, in what police suspect was a targeted killing linked to an old rivalry. The victims were identified as Chandan Singh, the elected mukhiya of Walipur panchayat, and his aide Chandan Kumar. According to Piparia police station SHO Ujjwal Kumar, the shooting took place around 1:30 am as the two were returning home from a social function in Walipur village.

“Unidentified armed men intercepted them and opened fire. Both sustained critical gunshot injuries,” said Kumar. Police reached the site soon after being alerted and shifted them to the local government hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“Initial investigations suggest that the murder may have been the result of an old enmity. We are probing all possible angles,” the SHO added. Police have launched a search operation to trace those involved in the double murder.

Constable shoots self with AK-47 in Kaimur, stable

In a separate incident reported from Bihar’s Kaimur district, a 26-year-old police constable allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service AK-47 rifle while on duty Monday night. The incident took place under mysterious circumstances and is under investigation. The injured constable has been identified as Amlesh Kumar, a member of the district police’s Quick Response Team (QRT). Police said the incident occurred around 8 pm, while Kumar was on active duty at an undisclosed location.

Kaimur Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla said, “We received information that constable Amlesh Kumar shot himself with his AK-47 rifle. He was given immediate medical attention and initially admitted to the nearest government hospital.” Kumar was later referred to a higher medical facility in Varanasi. His condition is reported to be stable, police said.

The constable’s service weapon and mobile phone have been seized for forensic examination. Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the incident. “We are looking into all possibilities and further investigation is underway,” SP Shukla added.

(With PTI inputs)