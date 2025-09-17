Paliganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Paliganj Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sandeep Saurav won the Paliganj seat with a margin of 30,915 votes (20.14%).

Patna:

The Paliganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 190 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Paliganj Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Sandeep Saurav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) won the seat by defeating Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Jai Vardhan Yadav with a margin of 30,915 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misha Bharti won from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 85,174 votes by defeating Ram Kripal Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Paliganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Paliganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,83,864 voters in the Paliganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,47,306 were male and 1,36,552 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 490 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Paliganj in 2020 was 1,156 (1,091 men and 65 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Paliganj constituency was 2,62,289. Out of this, 1,40,338 voters were male, 1,21,939 were female, and 12 belonged to a third gender. There were 314 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Paliganj in 2015 was 876 (672 men and 204 women).

Paliganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Paliganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Paliganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Paliganj along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Paliganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Paliganj.

Paliganj Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sandeep Saurav won the Paliganj seat with a margin of 30,915 votes (20.14%). He polled 67,917 votes with a vote share of 43.73%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Jai Vardhan Yadav, who got 37,002 votes (23.83%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Dr Usha Vidyarthi stood third with 16,102 votes (10.37%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Jai Vardhan Yadav won the Paliganj seat with a margin of 24,453 votes (17.01%). He polled 65,932 votes with a vote share of 45.08%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Janm Sharma got 41,479 votes (28.36%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Anwar Husain stood third with 19,438 votes (13.29%).

Paliganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Sandeep Saurav (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2015: Jai Vardhan Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Dr Usha Vidyarthi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Nand Kumar Nanda (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

February, 2005: Nand Kumar Nanda (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2000: Dinanath Singh Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Chandradeo Prasad Verma (Janata Dal)

1990: Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (Congress)

1985: Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (Congress)

1980: Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (Congress-U)

1977: Kanhai Singh (Independent)

Paliganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Paliganj Assembly constituency was 1,55,398 or 54.74 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,46,339 or 55.79 per cent.