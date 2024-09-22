Bihar: Nitish Kumar writes to PM Modi, proposes to boost road, rail connectivity to Punaura Dham

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAKGE) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday (September 22) wrote a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to enhance road and rail connectivity to Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, located in Sitamarhi district.

In his letter, the Chief Minister requested that the relevant ministries be directed to expedite the construction of the Ram Janaki Marg, a road being built by the government to connect Ayodhya to Sitamarhi. He stated the project, once completed, will significantly improve the convenience for devotees traveling between Ayodhya and Punaura Dham.

In addition to road connectivity, Chief Minister Kumar has also appealed to the Prime Minister to instruct the Railway Ministry to introduce a Vande Bharat train service between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi. He emphasized that this rail route would further facilitate the pilgrimage to Punaura Dham, enhancing accessibility for devotees from both cities.

It is pertinent to note that the letter started with Nitish Kumar conveying greetings to the Prime Minister for the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, and the efforts made to develop the holy city also highlighted the religious significance of Punaura Dham. He noted that the Bihar government has committed to acquiring 50 acres of land to expand and beautify the temple complex at Punaura Dham, enhancing its appeal as a major pilgrimage destination.

"It is satisfying to note that the Government of India is already working on the construction of the Ram Janaki Marg connecting Ayodhya to Sitamarhi. The completion of this road will provide a great service to devotees wishing to visit both the birthplace of Lord Ram and the birthplace of Mother Sita," Kumar wrote in the letter, urging the Prime Minister to ensure the timely completion of the project.

The Chief Minister also praised the central government’s initiatives to improve railway connectivity, particularly the operation of the Vande Bharat trains, which have greatly benefited Bihar. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for these efforts and stressed that a Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi would be a significant boon for pilgrims. He concluded by requesting that the Railway Ministry be directed to initiate the train service, further boosting religious tourism in the region.



