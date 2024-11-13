Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar tries to touch PM Modi's feet again in Darbhanga rally | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday left embarrassed after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to touch his feet during a rally in Darbhanga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was in Bihar to inaugurate, lay foundation stones and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 12,100 crore. In a unique initiative, Modi also dedicated 18 jan aushadhi kendras at railway stations across the country.

PM Modi on Wednesday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his role in transforming the state, pulling it out of what he called the 'Jungle Raaj'. "Nitish ji has set up a model of good governance (Shushashan), pulling the state out of the era of Jungle Raaj. No praise is too high for this achievement," PM Modi said, speaking at the event where the JD(U) chief was also present.

CM Nitish Kumar too took the stage and thanked the Prime Minister for Centre's support in the development of Bihar. After completing his speech the CM was seen walking towards the PM when he tried to touch his speech, The PM who was left embarrassed immediately stopped the CM.

Earlier, during the NDA Parliamentary Party in June, Nitish Kumar tried to touch the PM's feet, however, the latter resisted him and shook hands with the Bihar Chief Minister.