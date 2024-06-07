Friday, June 07, 2024
     
Nitish Kumar tries to touch Narendra Modi's feet at NDA MPs meet, watch how Prime Minister responded

Nitish Kumar, who supported Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the NDA alliance and said that it's a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Updated on: June 07, 2024 14:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar humble moment at
Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar humble moment at old Parliament during NDA Parliamentary party meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Friday supported the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the leader of the Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party, as the saffron camp is set to form the government for the third consecutive time.

Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the Parliamentary party after which all the key leaders including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, HD Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar supported the proposal.

During the occassion, in a humble gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made way for Nitish Kumar to pass infront from him when he got up to express his support for Modi's name as the leader of the alliance.

Reciprocating the gesture, Nitish Kumar after expressing his support to PM Modi's name tried to touch his feet, however, the former resisted him and shook hands with the Bihar Chief Minister.

Hailing and supporting Narendra Modi's name as NDA leader, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said, "...Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit...Today, India is having the right leader - that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss now, we will miss forever..."

 

