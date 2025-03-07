Nitish Kumar slams Opposition in Bihar Assembly: What did previous government do for education? Nitish Kumar said what did the RJD government do for education. “The previous government did nothing for women. Where did women study before," he asked.

Patna: While addressing the state assembly session, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday slammed the Opposition for raising the issue of education in the House, saying the Opposition did nothing in education sector and all the works were being done by his government.

Nitish Kumar said what did the RJD government do for education. “The previous government did nothing for women. Where did women study before?”

Looking at Rabri Devi, Nitish said, when her husband left, he made her the chief minister. “All the work for women was done by the current government,” Nitish Kumar said and asked the Education Minister to respond strongly top the Opposition.

During the ongoing Assembly session, Nitish Kumar had a heated argument with two women MLCs of the RJD.