'Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak': CM Nitish Kumar launches mobile app for reporting poor road conditions

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday unveiled a new mobile application, "Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak," aimed at empowering citizens to report poor road conditions, even in the remotest corners of the state. The app was launched during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's official residence in Patna, in the presence of Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar expressed hope that the "use of state-of-the-art technology will ensure better maintenance of rural roads and a more speedy resolution of complaints from the citizens". Deepak Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary for the Rural Works Department, said 65,000 km of road would be enlisted on the Android app block-wise, and people would be able to report defects like potholes by uploading photographs. "To ensure transparency, the officials concerned will have to upload photographs of the roads after carrying out repair works," he added.

About 'Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak' app

This Android-based mobile app has been developed by the Rural Works Department. Through this app, the general public can now directly report issues related to the poor condition of roads, such as potholes, damaged road edges, and many other problems, to the concerned authorities, as per officials. The purpose of developing this app is to bring transparency in the maintenance and upkeep of rural roads in the state and ensure accountability. Through this app, users can file complaints from any corner of the state, they added.

The app will provide a list of 63,000 kilometers of rural roads under the maintenance of all the blocks in the state. To file a complaint on the app, users need to select the road in their block, take a photo of the road's poor condition, and report it. After that, it will be the responsibility of the concerned authorities to resolve the issue within the specified time frame and also provide updates on the status of the issue through the app.

