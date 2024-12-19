Caught on cam: Bihar govt school principal steals eggs meant for mid-day meals, action initiated

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV School principal caught stealing eggs.

In a weird case of theft, a video of a principal of a government school in Bihar’s Hajipur has gone viral on social media recently. The principal was caught stealing eggs from the school, which were meant to be distributed among the children under the mid-day meal scheme. The principal was reportedly taking these eggs to his home.

The District Education Officer has sent a notice to the accused principal and sought an explanation in this regard. The video emerged from the Madhya Vidyalaya Rikhar in Hajipur Lalganj block. The incident took place on December 12.

The video of the egg theft was made by a teacher of the same school who caught the principal, identified as Suresh Sahni, filling his bag with the eggs.

School principal asked for a written reply

After the video went viral, the District Education Officer sought a written response from the principal and said that action will be taken against him if a reply is not received. Following the incident, villagers and students of the school also warned Sahni to not repeat his action.

What did the accused say?

Denying the allegations of theft, Sahni said that he did not take the eggs with him and gave them to the cook who serves the food during the mid-day meals. Meanwhile, the cook disagreed with this and said that Sahni had taken the eggs and kept them in his office.

Notably, the Bihar government is providing boiled eggs to children in the mid-day meal in a quest to fulfil their protein requirement and also in view of the severe cold conditions in the state.

Report: Raja Babu, Hajipur