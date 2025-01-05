Nitish Kumar is not in his senses, he has been hijacked: Tejashwi Yadav | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a tired leader, who is not in his senses. The former deputy CM attacked Kumar during a press conference in Motihari.

There are two to four people in Delhi and two to four people in Patna who are running this government for their own interests, he asserted, claiming the CM has been hijacked.

"Kumar has retired, and he is not taking any decision. He is not speaking anything about the government's function. Work is being done by issuing press releases. The government is being run by retired officials," he added.

Tejashwi said that this is not Kumar's Pragati Yatra but a looting journey of the officers. This Pragati Yatra has been taken out by spending 272 crores, he claimed, adding it is a looting of the government treasury.

Kumar is not in a position to take a decision: Tejashwi

Tejashwi reached Motihari late on Saturday night where after a night's rest in the Circuit House, he held a press conference on Sunday afternoon. Then the party workers went for Darshan cum Samvad Yatra in the Bapu Auditorium of the city where a crowd of about 5,000 people had gathered.

Close aides holding Nitish captive: Tejashwi

Earlier in the last week, Tejashwi made similar claim by saying that Kumar is no longer able to function normally and has become "captive" by a handful of close aides.

Tejashwi, who had served as Kumar's deputy until the JD(U) supremo's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA, made the remark in response to queries from journalists here about speculations of yet another volte face by the septuagenarian leader.

"All these rumours have no substance. Nitish Kumar is no longer in his senses. He is unable to run Bihar,” he said.

"Kumar is not taking decisions on his own. He has been held captive by four leaders of his party, two in Delhi and the rest here, who are calling the shots,” claimed Yadav, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

(Report by Arvind Kumar)

