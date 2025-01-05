Ramesh Bidhuri courts controversy, vows to make road 'smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks', apologises later

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri

In yet another controversial statement, senior BJP leader and party candidate from Kalkaji Ramesh Bidhuri allegedly said that after he wins the assembly election in Delhi next month, he will develop smooth roads in the constituency like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks."

While Bidhuri has not commented on his statement so far, his purported video, in which he can be heard saying those words, has gone viral on social media. In the purported video, Bidhusri said, "I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."

Alka Lamba lambasts Bhiduri

Reacting to the remarks, Kalkaji Congress candidate and Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba hit out at Bidhuri and accused him of "insulting" women once again in his "usual indecent language." Taking to X, the Congress leader and Bidhuris' rival candidate said, "Will the public in Kalkaji have such (a person) who cares neither for the dignity of the House (Parliament) nor respects the women?"

She demanded Bidhuri to tender a public apology for his statement. She also asked the senior BJP leaders to clear their stand on the issue. Against Bidhuri's alleged remarks against Gandhi, the Mahila Congress workers led by Lamba also torched an effigy of Bidhuri.

CM Atishi calls BJP anti-women

Following Congress in criticism, Delhi CM Atishi said, " BJP is anti-women, it is an open secret and it is a matter of concern that this same BJP is in charge of Delhi's law and order. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement shows the mentality of the BJP. If a BJP leader who was an MP and is the party's candidate for Delhi Election 2025, can make such a statement, then how will BJP provide safety to the people of Delhi?...women of Delhi will give a befitting reply to Ramesh Bidhuri's statement and BJP in the upcoming election"

Bidhuri apologises

Seeing the controversy escalating, Bidhuri apologised in front of the camera and said that he was drawing reference from Lalu Yadav's earlier remarks and had no intention to hurt anyone's feelings. However, he also targeted Congress and Atishi sitting the Lalu Yadav's statement was provided tactic support by Congress and Naresh Baliyan's similar statement was ignored by AAP. Therefore, they have no right to raise questions, he added.

He said, "I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt... If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back..."

Bidhuri's earlier controversial remark

Meanwhile, one of his aides said that Bidhuri made the statement during campaigning in the Kalkaji constituency on Saturday. It must be noted that Bidhuri is not new to controversy, the former two-time Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi and three-time MLA from Tughalaqbad constituency has been under criticism for multiple statements in the past.

Earlier last year, Bidhuri invited widespread condemnation over his outburst during a Lok Sabha session, targeting then-BSP MP Danish Ali. He used some unparliamentary words to address Ali which was objected in the house and outside. His behaviour was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)