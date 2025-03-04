Nitish Kumar fumes at Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly: 'Tumhare pita ji ko hum hi banaaye the' | Video Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar targeted LoP Tejashwi Yadav, saying he supported him and his party twice, but they engaged in wrong activities, that's why he drove them out.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in a spat in the assembly. The heated argument was triggered when Yadav, who is LoP in the House, interrupted Kumar when he was highlighting the success of his government. Furious with the interruption, the chief minister told his former deputy that it was he who made his father (RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav), who he became.

During a verbal exchange in the House, Kumar said, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your (Tejashwi Yadav) father what he became. Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I still supported him."

We came to power on November 24, 2005, at that time the state of affairs of Bihar was very poor, he recalled.

"I want to say what kind of situation was there at that time (2005). Nobody would go out in the evening. No road was there. I was a minister at the Centre, we had to go to places on foot," Kumar said.

There used to be many confrontations in society and we brought harmony among them, he added.

"There used to be Hindu-Muslim fights. We did many work. What was the status of education, very less people would study. There were no proper health facilities. The situation of electricity was very bad. When we came, we removed fear from people's minds, there is harmony in society. We had done the fencing of burial grounds, now the situation is amicable," he added.

Bihar govt tables Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in assembly

Kumar's speech in the assembly comes a day after the NDA government tabled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in the House, the last before the state goes to polls later this year.

Presenting the budget on the floor of the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, told the House that the budget, the total size of which was “Rs 38,169 crore more than the last fiscal”, is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “margdarshan” (guidance) and the CM’s “netritva” (leadership).

“The government has received enormous support from the people of the state in its bid to achieve the goal of a ‘samriddh Bihar’, which is essential to achieve the prime minister’s goal of a ‘viksit Bihar’.

“Modi’s vision of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka prayas’ and the CM’s motto of ‘nyay ke saath vikas’ have been the twin guiding principles behind the budget. We are making progress, leaving behind years of anarchy,” said the senior BJP leader, in an apparent dig at the opposition RJD-Congress combine.

Speaking about the budgetary allocations for different sectors, Choudhary said Rs 60,964 crore has been set aside for education, which is of crucial importance in the densely populated state that has a relatively young demography.

