Nitish Kumar ahead of taking oath as CM: 'Bihar will embark on new journey of development' Amid tight security, Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday. Along with him, ovewr 30 ministers are expected to take oath.

Patna:

Just an hour before the oath-taking ceremony in Patna, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday pledged that "Bihar will embark on a new journey of development". Taking to X, Nitish Kumar said, "I, Nitish Kumar, swear by God... This sentence is a symbol of the unwavering faith and self-confidence of crores of Biharis. Today, from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, this voice will echo once again, and Bihar will embark on a new journey of development."

Nitish Kumar extends greetings to all in Bihar

The Chief Minister-designate also extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all people of Bihar on the occasion. "On this historic oath-taking occasion, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all Biharis," the post read.

In the meantime, the Janata Dal (United) also shared a post on X earlier in the day asserting that "history is about to be made in Bihar" today, and the "moment will be a pride for all Biharis".

History is about to be made in Bihar: JD(U)

"History is about to be made in Bihar. Honorable Nitish Kumar ji will take the oath for the post of Chief Minister, a symbol of Bihar's development and trust. Bihar will write another new chapter of development; this moment will be a moment of pride for all Biharis. Let us all witness this historic moment," the post further read.

Oath-taking ceremony to be attended by PM Modi, HM Shah

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA. The event will also be attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Shah and Nadda have already arrived in the state capital. Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM on Wednesday and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government.

Apart from the Cabinet berths for the main NDA constituents, the BJP and JD(U), the other partners of the alliance are also likely to get one ministerial post for every six MLAs to ensure a balanced representation.

One ministerial berth each will likely go to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), three to Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and the remaining will be divided between the BJP and the JD(U).

