Nitish Kumar elected NDA legislative party leader, to be sworn-in as Bihar CM tomorrow

All 202 MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were present in the meeting and elected Nitish Kumar as their leader.

Reported ByNitish Chandra  Edited ByAshish Verma  
New Delhi:

JDU supremo Nitish Kumar was on Wednesday unanimously chosen as the leader of the NDA legislative party and is now set to be sworn in as Chief Minister for a record tenth time. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan at 11.30 am on Thursday.

All 202 MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Dilip Jaiswal, Samrat Choudhary, Chirag Paswan, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Raju Tiwari were present in the meeting and elected Nitish Kumar as their leader. Nitish Kumar's name was proposed by Samarat Choudhary follwing which the MLAs unanimously voted in favour.

In the recent Assembly elections, the NDA won more than 200 seats in the 243-member House. The BJP secured 89 seats and emerged as the largest party, followed by the JD U with 85 seats, which cemented the alliance’s strong mandate.

