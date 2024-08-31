NIA raids in Bihar: Ammunition, digital devices seized in crackdown on CPI (Maoist)

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bihar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at seven locations across Bihar’s Kaimur and Rohtas districts, targeting the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit. During the raids, the NIA seized digital devices, incriminating documents, and ammunition. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation linked to the arrest of two key CPI (Maoist) leaders, Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary, in April 2022.

Search operations in Bihar

On Friday, the NIA raided five locations in Kaimur district and two in Rohtas district. The searches are connected to the ongoing investigation into CPI (Maoist) leaders Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary, who were apprehended in April 2022. During their arrest, incriminating materials such as levy receipts and digital devices were also seized.

Seizure of ammunition and digital devices

The NIA's recent raids yielded digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and memory cards, along with incriminating documents, diaries, and live ammunition. The seized items are currently under examination to uncover further details about CPI (Maoist) activities, particularly efforts to revive the organisation through recruitment and levy collection.

Ongoing investigation and charges

In addition to Arya and Chaudhary, three other accused individuals—Anil Yadav alias Anil Vyas, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, and Rupesh Kumar Singh—are currently in judicial custody and have been charge-sheeted by the NIA in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing as authorities analyze the recovered evidence to disrupt CPI (Maoist) operations.

