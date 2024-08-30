Bihar: Senior IPS officer Alok Raj appointed as new DGP of state, who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) IPS officer Alok Raj

The Home Department on Friday (August 30) appointed Alok Raj as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar. Raj is a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Alok Raj is currently serving as the Director General of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in the Bihar Police. According to the notification, Alok Raj will remain the Director General of Bihar Police until further orders.

Alok Raj will remain the DGP until the Assembly elections. He will hold the position until December 31, 2025, meaning he will serve as Bihar's DGP through the elections. Alok Raj's name had already been considered for the DGP position, as he is currently the most senior IPS officer in the state.

According to the information, Alok Raj will retire from police service on December 31, 2025, and will remain in the position until then.

Who is Alok Raj?

Alok Raj is a 1989 batch IPS officer, originally from Bihar. His ancestral village is Neura in the Saraian block of Muzaffarpur district. Currently, his family lives in Kankarbagh, Patna, in a house built by his father. Alok Raj’s father-in-law was also the DGP of Bihar Police. During Lalu Yadav's government, his father-in-law, D.N. Sahay, served as the DGP.

DGP with a passion for music

Alok Raj is known for his passion for music. Songs sung by him often go viral on social media. He once sang a song dedicated to Lord Shiva, which gained significant popularity online. It is said that Alok Raj has also produced several music albums.