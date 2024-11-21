Bihar: NHRC notice to Nitish Kumar govt over food poisoning incident at shelter home in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated suo motu cognisance in response to media reports of a food poisoning incident at a shelter home in Patel Nagar area of ​​Patna, Bihar. The incident, which occurred between November 7-11, 2024, affected 13 female inmates in a facility for mental health and homeless women. Tragically, three women lost their lives, while others developed symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea after eating dinner.

"NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of a media report after 13 inmates fell ill and three died due to food poisoning at a state government-run shelter home in the Patel Nagar area of Patna, Bihar," stated the Commission.

Hospitalisation of victims following a food poisoning incident

The affected inmates were soon shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment. The accommodation funded by the Bihar government’s Directorate for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is now reportedly under scrutiny in the wake of the incident.

NHRC expresses concern over human rights violations

The NHRC has expressed grave concern over the potential human rights violations highlighted by this case. The Commission emphasised that, as legal guardians, asylum officers are responsible for the welfare of inmates under their care. The council called the incident a serious matter that required immediate attention.

Action taken by NHRC

In view of the report, the NHRC has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary of Bihar requesting a detailed report within two weeks. "The report should include the current health status of the victims, whether compensation has been provided to the affected individuals or their families, and the measures taken by the Bihar government to prevent such incidents in the future."

Unhygienic conditions found at shelter home

According to the media report published on November 14, 2024, an inspection of the shelter home revealed that the inmates were living in unhygienic conditions. Furthermore, the food preparation process at the facility was found to be inadequate in maintaining proper hygiene standards, which may have contributed to the food poisoning.

The NHRC’s intervention highlights the need for immediate action to ensure the safety, health, and dignity of vulnerable individuals in government-run facilities.

