'He was never really part of alliance': Chirag Paswan on Pashupati Paras separating from NDA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Minister Chirag Paswan

An intense war of words has once again been witnessed between RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras and his nephew, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, after the latter commented on speculations of his uncle splitting from the NDA, stating that he was never a part of it.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday (November), the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief slammed Paras, who could repeatedly be heard accusing the NDA of backstabbing him. Paswan also addressed the speculations regarding Pashupati Kumar Paras quitting the NDA.

Paswan said, "Being separate from anything means first you have to be part of something. Was he (the RLJP chief) ever part of the NDA? He wasn't part of the NDA alliance even during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Nor was he there during the Assembly elections. Separation happens when you are part of something, but he (the RLJP chief) was never really part of the NDA."