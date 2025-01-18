'Next CM is sitting right in front of you': Tej Pratap's statement sparks speculation ahead of Bihar elections

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab from the video

As the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) gears up for the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025, the party is holding an important National Executive meeting this Saturday. Key decisions are expected to be made during the meeting, with all eyes on party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In the midst of these preparations, Lalu Yadav's elder son and former minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, has shared a video on social media that has quickly become the talk of the town. In the video, Tej Pratap can be seen sitting on a sofa and delivering a line that is raising eyebrows: "We are going to bring down the government very soon... and the next Chief Minister is sitting right in front of you." This bold statement has led to widespread speculation about his intentions and the potential political implications.

The National Executive meeting of RJD will see the attendance of MPs, MLAs, and other party officials, and it is anticipated that Lalu Yadav may assign a significant role to his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, during the meeting. Hours before this, Tej Pratap Yadav posted the video on his X handle, where he also shared a message on leadership. "Leadership is not a position or a title; it is action and example. It's not about perfectionism, it's about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that's where transformation happens. That's how change occurs. Dream more, learn more, do more, and become more," Tej Pratap wrote.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders have started arriving for the National Executive meeting, which includes party president Lalu Prasad, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and all members of the National Executive. During this meeting, the announcement of the party's organizational elections will be made. The National Executive comprises 85 members, with nearly two hundred special invitees, including state unit presidents and key leaders from various regions.

The party is currently running a membership drive, and the organizational elections will be based on membership numbers. Since its formation in 1997, RJD has held organizational elections every three years as per the Election Commission’s guidelines. These elections will cover the period from 2025 to 2028, and once the election announcement is made, new elections will be held for all party positions, with the election process spanning over the next four months.