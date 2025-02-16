New Delhi Railway Station stampede: CM Nitish Kumar announces compensation for Bihar victims

Follow us on Image Source : X New Delhi Railway Station stampede

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced ex gratia for the family of the deceased hailing from the state. Expressing grief over the deaths in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, Bihar CM said, "the death of people in the unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad." On Saturday, at least 18 people died in a tragic stampede that occurred at Delhi railway station.

As per the announcement, an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of deceased victims from Bihar and Rs 50,000 for the injured will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Bihar CM announces compensation

CM Nitish Kumar took to X and posted, "The death of people in the unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. I pray to God to give the family members of the deceased the strength to bear this sorrow. In this incident, instructions have been given to give Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia grant to the dependents of the deceased living in Bihar and Rs. 50 thousand to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Indian Railways also announce compensation

The Indian Railways on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. Additionally, Rs 2.5 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured, while victims with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Delhi railway station stampede

At least 18 people were killed in the overnight stampede at the packed New Delhi Railway Station and several were injured. Surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station is said to be one of the reasons behind stampede. "Some people who were coming down from the footover bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others," said Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay.

A PTI report also cited some sources stating the delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour may have created a chaotic situation at the station, other sources indicated that wrong announcement about change of platforms may have created confusion that led to the stampede.