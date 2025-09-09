Nawada Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Nawada Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vibha Devi won the Nawada seat with a margin of 26,310 votes (14.79%).

Patna:

The Nawada Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 237 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Nawada Assembly constituency comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Vibha Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Sharwan Kumar with a margin of 26,310 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Thakur won from the Nawada Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 67,670 votes by defeating Shrawan Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Nawada Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Nawada Assembly constituency is a part of the Nawada district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,52,867 voters in the Nawada constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,82,909 were male and 1,69,949 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 1,846 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nawada in 2020 was 786 (745 men and 41 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nawada constituency was 3,21,017. Out of this, 1,67,927 voters were male, 1,53,079 were female, and 11 belonged to a third gender. There were 207 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nawada in 2015 was 327 (303 men and 24 women).

Nawada Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Nawada constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nawada Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Nawada along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nawada Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Nawada.

Nawada Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vibha Devi won the Nawada seat with a margin of 26,310 votes (14.79%). She polled 72,435 votes with a vote share of 40.06%. She defeated Independent candidate Sharwan Kumar, who got 46,125 votes (25.51%). Janata Dal United's (JDU) Kaushal Yadav stood third with 34,567 votes (19.12%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rajballabh Prasad won Nawada the seat with a margin of 16,726 votes (9.92%). He polled 88,235 votes with a vote share of 50.12%. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP) Indradeo Prasad got 71,509 votes (40.62%) and was the runner-up. None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 7,418 votes (4.21%).

Nawada Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Vibha Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Rajballabh Prasad (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Purnima Yadav (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Purnima Yadav (Independent)

February, 2005: Purnima Yadav (Independent)

2000: Rajballabh Prasad (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Rajballabh Prasad (Independent)

1990: Krishna Prasad Yadav (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Narendra Kumar (Congress)

1980: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi (Communist Party of India-Marxist)

1977: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi (Communist Party of India-Marxist)

Nawada Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nawada Assembly constituency was 1,80,851 or 51.25 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,76,554 or 55.00 per cent.