Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Which Bihar women are not eligible to receive benefits? Check Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: As part of the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family, for livelihood activities of their choice, fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

Patna:

PM Modi on Friday launched Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, and transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women. The scheme is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

As part of the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family, for livelihood activities of their choice, fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

Each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000

Each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via direct benefit transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises

The scheme is community driven in which along with financial support, community resource persons connected to self-help groups will provide training to support their (women) endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin haat bazaars will be further developed in the state, the state governmewnt said in a statement.

Which women will not get the benefit of the scheme?

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

This scheme could prove to be a boon for millions of women in Bihar, but some women are excluded from the scheme due to its eligibility. The following women will not be eligible for the Rs 10,000 benefit under this scheme:

Whose husband is liable to income tax: If a woman's husband's income is liable to income tax, then she will not be eligible for this scheme.

Women who are themselves are tax payers: If a woman herself pays income tax, she will also not get the benefit of this scheme.

Women or their husbands working in government jobs: If the woman or her husband is in a government job, then they will be deprived of this scheme.

Women or their husbands doing contract jobs: If the woman or her husband is doing contract jobs, then also they will not be eligible for this scheme.

Who can avail the benefits?

The applicant must be a woman between 18 and 60 years of age.

She must be from a household with no member employed in government service or paying income tax.

She must be associated with a Self-Help Group (SHG).

Unmarried adult women without surviving parents are also eligible.

Also Read:

PM Modi launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: 75 lakh Bihar women to receive Rs 10,000 each