PM Modi launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: 75 lakh Bihar women to receive Rs 10,000 each Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

New Delhi:

PM Narendra Modi on Friday launched Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana via video conferencing and directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore. PM Modi launched the scheme virtually from Delhi in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers.

Women's blessings are a great source of strength: PM Modi

PM Modi, after launching the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, said, “On these auspicious days of Navratri, I am glad to join the women of Bihar in their happiness. I see lakhs of women on the screen, and their blessings are a great source of strength for all of us. I express my gratitude to them.”

He added, “The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is being launched today. So far, 75 lakh women have joined this scheme, and an amount of Rs 10,000 has been transferred to the bank accounts of all these women.”

We work for the whole of Bihar: Nitish Kumar

During the occasion, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "I want to tell women that a lot of work is being done and the Prime Minister is working for you. The previous government was not for women. Do you know, when he (Lalu Yadav) was removed, he made his wife the Chief Minister. He was concerned about his family. We don't look after our families. We work for the whole of Bihar..."

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana significant ahead of Bihar polls

The launch of the scheme assumes significance ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. "Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family, for livelihood activities of their choice, fostering economic independence and social empowerment," a senior official said.

Each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via direct benefit transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases, he said.

Here's what Samrat Choudhary said on scheme

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X on Friday wrote, "A historic day for the daughters and sisters of Bihar. PM Narendra Modi Ji will transfer a total amount of Rs 7,500 crore; Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women beneficiaries of Bihar under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through video conferencing."

"This will not only provide financial assistance to women for self-employment but will also prove to be a strong step towards making them self-reliant and empowered," he added.

Also Read:

PM Modi to launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana today: Know all about the scheme