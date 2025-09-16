Manihari Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Manihari Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 elections, Congress candidate Manohar Prasad Singh won the seat by defeating Janata Dal (United) candidate Shambhu Kumar Suman with a margin of 21,209 votes.

The Manihari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 67 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Manihari Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, Congress candidate Manohar Prasad Singh won the seat by defeating Janata Dal (United) candidate Shambhu Kumar Suman. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Tariq Anwar won from the Katihar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 49,863 votes by defeating Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United).

Manihari Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Manihari Assembly constituency is a part of the Katihar district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,87,266 voters in the Manihari constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,50,003 voters were male and 1,37,248 were female. There were 1,231 postal votes (1,224 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manihari was 583. (572 men and 11 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Manihari Assembly constituency was 2,47,621. Out of this, 1,31,997 voters were male and 1,15,614 were female. There were 299 (283 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manihari was 417 (340 men and 77 women) in 2015.

Manihari Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Manihari constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Manihari Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Manihari Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Manihari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Manohar Prasad Singh won the seat with a margin of 32,402 votes. (11.93%). He received 83,032 votes with a vote share of 45.81%. He defeated JD(U) candidate Shambhu Kumar Suman who got 61,823 votes (34.11%). LJP candidate Anil Kumar Oraon stood third with 20,441 votes (11.28%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Manohar Prasad Singh won the seat with a margin of 13,680 votes (8.65%). He was polled 61,704 votes with a vote share of 38.69%. LJP candidate Anil Kumar Oraon got 48,024 votes (30.12%) and was the runner-up. NCP candidate Gita Kisku stood third with 7,009 votes (4.4%).

2020: Manohar Prasad Singh (Congress)

2015: Manohar Prasad Singh (Congress)

2010: Manohar Prasad Singh (JDU)

Oct 2005: Mubarak Hussain (Congress)

Feb 2005: Mubarak Hussain (Congress)

2000: Vishwanath Singh (JDU)

1995: Mubarak Hussain (Congress)

1990: Bishwanath Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Md Mobarak Hussain (Congress)

1980: Ram Sipahi Yadav (JNP-JP)

1977: Ram Siphai Yadav (JNP)

Manihari Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Manihari Assembly constituency was 1,77,804 or 63.1 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,58,232 or 64.41 per cent.