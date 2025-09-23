Makhdumpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Makhdumpur Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Satish Kumar of the RJD won the seat by defeating Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) candidate Devendra Kumar with a margin of 27,810 votes.

The Makhdumpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 218 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Makhdumpur Assembly constituency comes under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Satish Kumar of the RJD won the seat by defeating Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) candidate Devendra Kumar with a margin of 27,810 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won from the Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,52,591 by defeating Chandeshwar Prasad of the JD(U). In 2015, RJD candidate Subedar Das registered a win in the Makhdumpur constituency.

Makhdumpur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,37,791 voters in the Makhdumpur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 72,148 voters were male and 62,456 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 3,186 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Makhdumpur in 2020 was 1488 (1432 were men and 56 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Makhdumpur constituency was 1,30,245 out of this, 68,467 voters were male and 61,479 were female. There were 299 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Makhdumpur in 2015 was 1001 (676 were men and 325 were women).

Makhdumpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Makhdumpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Makhdumpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Makhdumpur Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Makhdumpur Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Satish Kumar won the seat with a margin of 22,565 (16.39%). He polled 71,571 votes with a vote share of 52.01%. Kumar defeated Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) candidate Devendra Kumar, who got 49,006 votes (35.62%). BSP candidate Byas Muni Das stood third with 5,025 votes (3.65%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Subedar Das won the seat with a margin of 26,777 (20.56%). He polled 66,631 votes with a vote share of 51.16%. Hindustani Awam Morcha (S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi got 39,854 votes (30.6%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Dhananjay Kishor stood third with 4,705 votes (3.61%).

Makhdumpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Rameshwar Yadav (Independent politician)

1957: Mithileshwar Prasad Singh (Congress)

1962: Sukhdeo Prasad Verma (Congress)

1967: L. Ram (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Mahabir Choudhary (Congress)

1972: Ram Sawroop Ram (Congress)

1977: Ram Jatan Sinha (Janata Party)

1980: Ramashray Prasad Singh (Congress)

1985: Ram Jatan Sinha (Congress)

1990: Ram Jatan Sinha (Congress)

1995: Bagi Kumar Verma (Janata Dal)

2000: Bagi Kumar Verma (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Ramashray Prasad Singh (Lok Janshakti Party)

2005: Krishnandan Prasad Varma (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Subedar Das (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Satish Kumar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Makhdumpur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,37,599 or 56.68% in the Makhdumpur Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,30,243 or 58.45%.