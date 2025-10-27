Madhubani Elections 2025: Will Samir Kumar Mahaseth retain this seat against Anil Kumar Mishra? Madhubani Assembly hot seat: With Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth fighting against Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Anil Kumar Mishra in the Madhubani constituency of Bihar, all eyes on Samir Kumar Mahaseth whether he will be able to retain this seat again.

Patna:

The Madhubani Assembly constituency in Bihar is gearing up for an intense two-cornered fight in the 2025 Bihar elections. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth is fighting against Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Anil Kumar Mishra in the Madhubani constituency of Bihar. Will Samir Kumar Mahaseth retain this seat this time also against Anil Kumar Mishra?

Madhubani Constituency Assembly Election 2025: Key candidates

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Samir Kumar Mahaseth and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Anil Kumar Mishra are the main candidates in the Madhubani constituency of Bihar.

The BJP is in alliance with Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD is in alliance with Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Madhubani Constituency Assembly: All you need to know

The Madhubani Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Samir Kumar Mahaseth of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 6814 votes.

The Madhubani Assembly constituency also comes under the Madhubani Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav won from Madhubani Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 151945 votes by defeating Ali Ashraf Fatmi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Madhubani Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Madhubani Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 346962 voters in the Madhubani constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 182539 were male and 164400 were female voters. Only 23 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 1111 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhubani in 2020 was 440 (405 men and 35 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Madhubani constituency was 320210. Out of this, 170139 voters were male, 150057 were female. Only 14 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 883 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Madhubani in 2015 was 290 (203 men and 87 women).

Madhubani Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samir Kumar Mahaseth won the seat with a margin of 6814 votes (3.87%). He polled 71332 votes with a vote share of 38%. He defeated VSIP candidate Suman Kumar Mahaseth, who got 64518 votes (34.37%). LJP candidate Arvind Kumar Purbey stood third with 15818 votes (8.43%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Samir Kumar Mahaseth won the seat with margin of 7307 votes (4.42%). BJP candidate Ramdeo Mahto got 69516 votes (40.97%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

2015: Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

2010: Ram Deo Mahto (BJP)

Oct 2005: Ram (BJP)

Feb 2005: Ram (BJP)

2000: Ramdeo Mahto (BJP)

1995: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (JD)

1990: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (IND)

1985: Padma Chaubey (INC)

1980: Raj Kumar Mahaseth (JNP)

1977: Digambar Thakur (JNP)

1972: Surya Narayan Singh (SOP)

Madhubani Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Madhubani Assembly constituency was 187739 or 54.11 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 169692 or 52.99 per cent.