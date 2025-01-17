Liquor bust: Three policemen held for stashing seized booze in 'dry' Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Three policemen held for stashing liquor (Representational image)

Patna police on Thursday arrested three policemen for stashing 16 seized bottles of India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) inside the premises of a police station. Bihar is a dry state and consumption, sale and storage of alcohol is banned across regions. One more person who is not a policeman was also arrested in this case for assisting them.

Three policemen arrested

All three arrested police personnel were deployed in Sultanganj police station in Patna. City SP (East) K Ramdass shared more information on the matter and said it was found during the investigation that 16 bottles of seized liquor were missing. Further investigation was launched and the missing bottles were recovered in a bag hidden near a tree within the premises of Sultanganj police station

“Three policemen were arrested on the charges of stashing 16 bottles of seized liquor inside the premises of Sultanganj police station. They were arrested on Thursday. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against them,” K Ramdass said.

“Police had arrested three persons for carrying 46 bottles of IMFL in a vehicle near Marine Drive under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj police station on January 14. Police officials brought all arrested persons to the police station but not the vehicle and its driver. They allowed the driver to go scot-free,” Ramdass added.

“Based on the findings of the investigation report, a case was registered against the police personnel and they were arrested. A fourth person was also arrested for assisting the policemen,” Ramdass said.

Police cop suspended last week

Last week a police officer in Jehanabad district of Bihar was suspended for allegedly consuming liquor inside the police station. The suspended officer identified as Fakira Prasad Yadav was posted as the station house officer (SHO) at Sikaria police station of the district. A video showing him consuming alcohol inside the police station went viral on social media.

"The authenticity of the video was verified and further investigation into the matter was ordered. Based on the findings of the investigation report, the decision to suspend Yadav was taken," the statement said.

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government in 2016 enacted a prohibiting the manufacture, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor in the state.