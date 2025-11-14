Lakhisarai Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha takes lead in early trends Lakhisarai Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijay Kumar Sinha, Congress leader Amaresh Kumar, and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)'s Suraj Kumar are the main candidates in the Lakhisarai constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The Lakhisarai Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 168 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The counting is underway and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha in ahead on this seat as per early trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are the main parties in the state. The Lakhisarai Assembly constituency comes under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The Kishanganj constituency in Bihar went to the polls in the first phase on November 6 along with the other 120 Assembly constituencies of the state. Over the years, Lakhisarai has alternated between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan, reflecting its politically aware and diverse electorate.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Lakhisarai

As per the Election Commission, the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency recorded a 64.98 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 6, in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Key Candidates in Lakhisarai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijay Kumar Sinha, Congress leader Amaresh Kumar, and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)'s Suraj Kumar are the main candidates in the Lakhisarai constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Lakhisarai in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha secured a vote share of 38.2%. He defeated INC candidate Aman Raj, who got 63,729 votes (32.8%). Independent candidate Sujeet Kumar (son of Balmiki Singh) stood third with 11,570 votes (5.96%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha won the seat with a margin of 6,556 votes (3.61%). He polled 75,901 votes with a vote share of 40.79%. JD(U) candidate Ramanand Mandal got 69,345 votes (37.27%) and was the runner-up. SS candidate Ram Pukar Mandal stood third with 11,551 votes (6.21%).

Lakhisarai Assembly Constituency Past Winners