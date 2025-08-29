Kochadhaman Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Kochadhaman Assembly Election 2025: AIMIM candidate Muhammed Izhar Asfi won the seat in 2020 by defeating JD(U) candidate Mujahid Alam with a margin of 36,143 votes.

Patna:

The Kochadhaman Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 55 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). This Assembly Constituency was formed in 2008 as a result of the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008 issued by the Election Commission of India. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kochadhaman Assembly constituency comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly election in 2020, AIMIM candidate Muhammed Izhar Asfi won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Mujahid Alam. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Mohammad Jawed won from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,692 votes by defeating Mujahid Alam of Janata Dal (United).

Kochadhaman Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kochadhaman Assembly constituency is a part of the Kishanganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,50,134 voters in the Kochadhaman constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,28,672 voters were male and 1,21,450 were female. There were 1,134 postal votes (1,020 valid) in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kochadhaman was 12 (12 men and 00 women) in 2020.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kochadhaman Assembly constituency was 2,16,620. Out of this, 1,14,918 voters were male and 1,01,698 were female. There were 1,137 (1,075 valid) postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kochadhaman was 05 (03 men and 02 women) in 2015.

Kochadhaman Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kochadhaman constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kochadhaman Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kochadhaman Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kochadhaman Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, AIMIM candidate Muhammed Izhar Asfi won the seat with a margin of 36,143 votes (22.77%). He received 79,893 votes with a vote share of 49.45%. He defeated JD(U) candidate Mujahid Alam who got 43,750 votes (27.08%). RJD candidate Mohammad Shahid Alam stood third with 26,134 votes (16.18%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD(U) candidate Mujahid Alam won the seat with a margin of 18,843 votes (13.63%). He was polled 55,929 votes with a vote share of 39.42%. AIMIM candidate Akhtarul Iman got 37,086 votes (26.14%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Abdur Rahman stood third with 34,895 votes (24.59%).

2020: Muhammed Izhar Asfi (AIMIM)

2015: Mujahid Alam (JDU)

2010: Akhatarul Iman (RJD)

Kochadhaman Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kochadhaman Assembly constituency was 1,79,648 or 64.64 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,254 or 66.01 per cent.