'Kum se kum ek biwi ke sath toh rehta hun': Khesari Lal Yadav hits back at Pawan Singh ahead of Bihar polls The Bihar election battle has intensified with Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh trading remarks ahead of the first phase of polling. RJD has fielded Khesari Lal Yadav from Chhapra.

Patna:

The first phase of polling in Bihar is scheduled for Thursday (November 6) and every party is trying hard to woo the voters. Meanwhile, verbal spats have also become quite common in Bihar politics. On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders from different parties are aggressively attacking each other on the campaign stage. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and singer-actor Pawan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Khesari Lal Yadav also do not seem to be getting along. RJD has fielded Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav from Chhapra. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh is actively campaigning in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. Recently, Singh took a swipe at Khesari and that barb has now triggered a sharp counter from the RJD candidate.

What did Khesari Lal Yadav say?

Reacting to Pawan Singh's remarks on him, Yadav said they both have always been like elder brother and younger brother. The RJD candidate, however, reminded that admiration does not mean that one becomes someone's god. He added that real stature is defined by actions not by claims. Khesari said he has never made personal comments but since Pawan dragged personal matters he needed to respond.

"He (Pawan Singh) is my elder brother...About me, he recently said, 'main ek paani pe nahi rehta'; that one day I say that I am here because of Pawan bhaiya and Dinesh bhaiya. If I have made them my idols, it doesn't make them my 'karmdata' or my God. You are elder brothers, but it is one's actions which make them big. I don't make personal remarks. He says. 'main ek paani pe nahi rehta', how do I respond to this? So, I told him 'kam se kam ek biwi ke saath toh rehta hoon'. I give a lot of importance to my relations," Yadav added.

Pawan Singh responds

Pawan Singh has hit back strongly after Khesari Lal's comments. He said, "I know his reality... Should I say that in the name of making people a star, he has destroyed 500 lives? I do not want to say such things right now... I will talk about it later."

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the I.N.D.I.A bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also fielded candidates on all 243 seats of the state.

