Kesaria Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Kesaria Assembly Election 2025: Janata Dal-United candidate Shalini Mishra won the Kesaria constituency in 2020 by defeating the RJD candidate Santosh Kushwaha with a margin of 9,227 votes.

Patna:

The Kesaria Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 15 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kesaria Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Shalini Mishra of the Janata Dal-United won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Santosh Kushwaha with a margin of 9,227 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, RJD candidate Dr Rajesh Kumar registered a win in the Kesaria constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Sachindra Pd. Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Kesaria Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kesaria Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,51,326 voters in the Kesaria constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 72,368 voters were male and 78,267 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 691 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kesaria in 2020 was 339 (316 were men and 23 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kesaria constituency was 1,32,541. Out of this, 63,603 voters were male and 68,178 were female. There were 760 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kesaria in 2015 was 75 (72 were men and 3 were women).

Kesaria Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kesaria constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kesaria Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kesaria Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kesaria Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JD-U candidate Shalini Mishra won the seat with a margin of 9,227 votes (6.16%). He polled 40,219 votes with a vote share of 26.59%. Mishra defeated RJD candidate Santosh Kushwaha, who got 30,992 votes (20.49%). LJP candidate Ram Sharan Prasad Yadav stood third with 18,904 votes (12.5%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Dr Rajesh Kumar won the seat with a margin of 15,947 votes (12.28%). He polled 74,685 votes with a vote share of 54.54%. BJP candidate Rajendra Prasad Gupta got 46,955 votes (35.49%) and was the runner-up. LJP candidate Ram Sharan Prasad Yadav stood third with 11,767 votes (8.89%).

Kesaria Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Shalini Mishra (JD-U)

2015- Dr Rajesh Kumar (RJD)

2010- Sachindra Pd Singh (BJP)

1972- Pitambar Singh (CPI)

Kesaria Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,49,332 or 56.99% in the Kesaria Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,33,486 or 56.34%.