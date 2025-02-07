Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Kameshwar Chaupal dies in Delhi: 'Kar Sevak' who laid first brick for Ram Temple succumbs to illness

Kameshwar Chaupal dies in Delhi: 'Kar Sevak' who laid first brick for Ram Temple succumbs to illness

RSS leader and Ram Janmabhoomi movement figure Kameshwar Chaupal has passed away in Delhi after a prolonged illness. The first ‘Kar Sevak’ who laid the first brick for the Ram Temple, Chaupal was a key figure in the temple movement and a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Patna Published : Feb 07, 2025 9:35 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 9:47 IST
Kameshwar Chaupal
Image Source : X/@BJP4BIHAR Senior RSS leader and Ram Janmabhoomi movement figure Kameshwar Chaupal

Senior RSS leader and Ram Janmabhoomi movement figure Kameshwar Chaupal passed away in Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he had undergone a kidney transplant in August 2024.

A key figure in the Ram Temple movement

Hailing from Bihar’s Supaul district, Kameshwar Chaupal was a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a former member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He was honored as the first ‘Kar Sevak’ by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for laying the first brick for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chaupal played a crucial role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and remained actively involved in social and political initiatives throughout his life. His passing marks the end of an era in the temple movement’s history.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement