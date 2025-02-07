Kameshwar Chaupal dies in Delhi: 'Kar Sevak' who laid first brick for Ram Temple succumbs to illness

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BJP4BIHAR Senior RSS leader and Ram Janmabhoomi movement figure Kameshwar Chaupal

Senior RSS leader and Ram Janmabhoomi movement figure Kameshwar Chaupal passed away in Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he had undergone a kidney transplant in August 2024.

A key figure in the Ram Temple movement

Hailing from Bihar’s Supaul district, Kameshwar Chaupal was a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a former member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He was honored as the first ‘Kar Sevak’ by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for laying the first brick for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chaupal played a crucial role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and remained actively involved in social and political initiatives throughout his life. His passing marks the end of an era in the temple movement’s history.