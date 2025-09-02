Kahalgaon Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Kahalgaon Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Pawan Kumar Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shubhanand Mukesh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 42,893 votes.

The Kahalgaon Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 155 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kahalgaon Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Pawan Kumar Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shubhanand Mukesh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 42,893 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,04,868 votes by defeating Ajeet Sharma of the Congress.

Kahalgaon Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Kahalgaon Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhagalpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,33,795 voters in the Kahalgaon constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,77,544 were male and 1,56,233 were female voters. 18 voters belonged to the third gender. 934 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kahalgaon in 2020 was 583 (535 men and 48 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Kahalgaon constituency was 3,08,196. Out of this, 1,62,562 voters were male, 1,45,627 were female and seven belonged to a third gender. There were 345 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kahalgaon in 2015 was 280 (168 men and 112 women).

Kahalgaon Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Kahalgaon constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kahalgaon Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Kahalgaon Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Kahalgaon Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pawan Kumar Yadav won the seat with a margin of 42,893 votes. He polled 1,15,538 votes with a vote share of 56.23%. He defeated Indian National Congress candidate Shubhanand Mukesh, who got 72,645 votes (35.36%). Independent candidate Bijay Kumar Yadav stood third with 3,107 votes (1.51%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Indian National Congress candidate Sadanand Singh won the seat with a margin of 21,229 votes. He polled 64,981 votes with a vote share of 36.68%. Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Niraj Kumar Mandal got 43,752 votes (24.7%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Pawan Kumar Yadav stood third with 26,510 votes (14.97%).

2020: Pawan Kumar Yadav (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Sadanand Singh (Indian National Congress)

2010: Sadanand Singh (Indian National Congress)

Kahalgaon Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kahalgaon Assembly constituency was 2,05,543 or 62.02 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,77,151 or 57.48 per cent.