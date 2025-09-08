Jhajha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Jhajha Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Damodar Rawat won the Jhajha seat with a margin of 1,679 votes (0.89%).

Patna:

The Jhajha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 242 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Jhajha Assembly constituency comes under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Damodar Rawat of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rajendra Prasad with a margin of 1,679 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti won from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,12,482 votes by defeating Archana Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Jhajha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Jhajha Assembly constituency is a part of the Jamui district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,16,049 voters in the Jhajha constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,67,003 were male and 1,49,044 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 1,045 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhajha in 2020 was 358 (349 men and 9 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jhajha constituency was 3,03,537. Out of this, 1,62,406 voters were male, 1,41,130 were female, and only one belonged to a third gender. There were 324 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhajha in 2015 was 48 (31 men and 17 women).

Jhajha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Jhajha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jhajha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Jhajha along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jhajha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Jhajha.

Jhajha Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Damodar Rawat won the Jhajha seat with a margin of 1,679 votes (0.89%). He polled 76,972 votes with a vote share of 39.55%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rajendra Prasad, who got 75,293 votes (38.69%). Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Binod Yadav stood third with 13,479 votes (6.93%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rabindra Yadav won the Jhajha seat with a margin of 22,086 votes (13.86%). He polled 65,537 votes with a vote share of 40.04%. Janata Dal United's (JDU) Damodar Rawat got 43,451 votes (26.55%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Binod Yadav stood third with 20,745 votes (12.67%).

Jhajha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Damodar Rawat (Janata Dal United)

2015: Rabindra Yadav (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Damodar Rawat (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Damodar Rawat (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Damodar Rawat (Janata Dal United)

2000: Damodar Rawat (Samata Party)

1995: Ravindra Yadav (Congress)

1990: Shiv Nandan Jha (Janata Dal)

1985: Shiv Nandan Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1980: Shiv Nandan Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1977: Shiv Nandan Jha (Janata Party)

Jhajha Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jhajha Assembly constituency was 1,94,638 or 61.58 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,63,763 or 53.95 per cent.