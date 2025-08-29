Jamalpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Jamalpur, a key constituency in Bihar's Munger district, has seen competitive elections, with Ajay Kumar Singh (INC) winning the 2020 seat by a margin of 4,432 votes, and Shailesh Kumar (JD(U)) securing the 2015 seat with a margin of 18,053 votes.

Jamalpur, located in the Munger district of Bihar, is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and forms a crucial part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. This General category assembly seat plays a significant role in shaping the political landscape of the region, with a diverse mix of urban and rural populations and a strong agricultural base. Over the years, Jamalpur has seen competitive elections, with key political parties like JD(U), BJP, and INC vying for dominance.

In 2020, Ajay Kumar Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat by defeating Shailesh Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) with a margin of 4,432 votes. In the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Munger parliamentary seat was won by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, the candidate from Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]. He secured victory by defeating Kumari Anita of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a comfortable margin of 80,870 votes.

Jamalpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 325,933 voters in the Jamalpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 176,758 were male and 147,426 were female voters. 12 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,985 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamalpur in 2020 was 1,853 (1,737 men and 116 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jamalpur constituency was 296,356. Out of this, 163,199 voters were male, 133,146 were female, and only one belonged to a third gender. There were 1,549 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamalpur in 2015 was 1,737 (1,637 men and 100 women).

Jamalpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jamalpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jamalpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Jamalpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Ajay Kumar Singh (INC) won the seat with a margin of 4,432 votes (7.7%). He polled 57,196 votes with a vote share of 38.1%. He defeated Shailesh Kumar (JD(U)), who got 52,764 votes (35.1%). Durgesh Kumar Singh (LJP) stood third with 14,643 votes (9.7%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Shailesh Kumar (JD(U)) won the seat with a margin of 18,053 votes (9.50%). He polled 163,199 votes with a vote share of 49.70%. Himanshu Kumar (LJP) got 145,146 votes (43.65%) and was the runner-up. Vikash Kumar (RJD) stood third with 15,548 votes (4.70%).

2020: Ajay Kumar Singh (INC)

2015: Shailesh Kumar (JD(U))

2010: Shailesh Kumar (JD(U))

October 2005: Shailesh Kumar (JD(U))

February 2005: Shailesh Kumar (JD(U))

2000: Upendra Prasad Verma (RJD)

1995: Upendra Pd Verma (JD)

1990: Upendra Prasad Verma (JD)

1985: Upendra Prasad Verma (LKD)

1980: Upendra Prasad Verma (JNP(SC))

1977: Suresh Kumar Singh (JNP)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jamalpur Assembly constituency was 148,289 or 97.3%.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, the total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 163,199 or 96.2%.