Jale Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

​The Jale constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 87 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Jale Assembly constituency comes under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Jibesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Maksoor hmad Usmani of the Congress with a margin of 21,796 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav won from the Madhubani Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 151,945 votes by defeating Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatimi of the RJD.

Jale Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,12,393 voters in the Jale constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,65,727 were male and 1,46,661 were female voters, while 5 belonged to the third gender. 265 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jale in 2020 was 132 (122 men and 10 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jale constituency was 2,85,262. Out of this, 1,53,385 voters were male and 1,31,876 were female, and 1 belonged to the third gender. There were 520 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jale in 2015 was 148 (92 men and 56 women).

Jale Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Jale constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jale Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jale Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Jale Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, BJP candidate Jibesh Kumar won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Maskoor Ahmad Usmani. He polled 87,376 votes. Maskoor Ahmad got 65,580 votes.

A total of 3573 votes were polled on NOTA, which had a 2.11% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Jibesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat. He polled 62,059 votes. Rishi Mishra of the JDU got 57,439 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 4,620 votes or 3.20%.

2020: Jibesh Kumar Mishra (BJP)

2015: Jibesh Kumar Mishra (BJP)

2014: Rishi Mishra (JDU)

2010: Vijay Kumar Mishra (BJP)

2005: Ram Niwas Prasad (RJD)

2005: Ram Niwas Prasad (RJD)

2000: Vijay Kumar Mishra (BJP)

1995: Abdul Salam (CPI)

1990: Vijay Kumar Mishra (Congress)

1985: Lokesh Nath Jha (Congress)

1980: Abdul Salam (CPI)

1977: Kapildeo Thakur (Janata Party)

Jale Assembly Constituency Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jale Assembly constituency was 1,65,548 or 54.41 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,44,277 or 52.19 per cent.