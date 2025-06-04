Patna: IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad receives bomb threat, passengers evacuated, probe underway The bomb threat was sent through a WhatsApp message to the cellphone of IndiGo station manager Shalini after the flight landed in Patna.

Patna:

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad received a bomb threat on Wednesday which triggered a massive search on board after it landed at the Jayaprakash Narayan International (JPNI) airport in Patna around 1pm.

After the incident was reported, the aircraft was parked in the isolation bay of the airport for a thorough security check and all 192 passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated safely.

It should be noted that the bomb threat was sent through a WhatsApp message to the cellphone of IndiGo station manager Shalini after the flight landed in Patna.

The message had a “bomb” written on a napkin tissue, as per the message communicated to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which immediately alerted the CISF.

The airport officials, security, district administration and the police held a meeting to review the bomb threat and a scrutiny is underway as part of the standard operating procedure in such cases, after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed the administration and the police.

On Sunday, one anonymous caller stated that a bomb has been planted at the busy station, triggering panic and a swift response from Jammu Police and Railway Police. Security forces conducted an extensive search with sniffer dogs and metal detectors but found nothing suspicious.