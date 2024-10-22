7 IAS officers transferred in Bihar, Chaitanya Prasad appointed as Chief Investigation Commissioner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bureaucratic reshuffle: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bihar government on Tuesday transferred seven senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Chaitanya Prasad was removed from his position as Development Commissioner and Pratyay Amrit has been appointed as his replacement.

It is pertinent to mention that the position of Development Commissioner in Bihar is regarded as the second-most important in the state's bureaucracy, directly beneath the Chief Secretary.

As per the notification, Chaitanya Prasad who was serving as Development Commissioner, has been reassigned to the post of Chief Investigation Commissioner in the General Administration Department.

The Bihar government has appointed Mihir Kumar Singh as the new Additional Chief Secretary of the Road Construction Department. Mihir Kumar Singh has been looking after the work of the Panchayati Raj Department as well as the Additional Chief Secretary of Mines and Geology Department. He was also responsible for the work of the Chief Investigation Commissioner of the General Administration Department. He will now be relieved from all these posts and will only look after the work of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Road Construction Department.

Earlier also IAS officers were transferred on a large scale in Bihar. In the month of September, DMs of more than a dozen districts were also changed. A notification was issued by the General Administration Department in this regard. A total of 43 IAS officers were transferred. DMs of a total of 12 districts of Bihar including Jamui, Lakhisarai, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Shivhar, Araria, Samastipur, Madhepura, Arwal, Kishanganj, Begusarai and Sheikhpura were transferred.

Recently, 5 Deputy Superintendents of Police of UP were also transferred. Recently, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh also made a big reshuffle in the police department. 5 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) of UP were transferred. A list was released by the DGP headquarters of UP. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had transferred 17 IPS officers.

