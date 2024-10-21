Ganderbal terror attack: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles demise of labourers, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed his condolences at the demise of three labourers from the state in the terror attack that happened in Gagangir, Ganderbal (J&K) yesterday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, a major terror attack took place in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. Terrorists shot dead six migrant workers and a doctor. All the people killed in the attack were identified. The doctor was identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed of Budgam. The other deceased were identified as Gurmeet Singh of Gurdaspur, Punjab, Anil Kumar Shukla from MP, Mohammad Hanif, Kalim and Faheem Nazir from Bihar and Shashi Abrol from Kathua.

The terrorists carried out this attack near an under-construction tunnel on Sunday night. This under-construction tunnel is known as Z Mor. It is said that the workers working here were eating dinner at night, when the terrorists opened fire.

Security forces will avenge workers' death: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said security forces will avenge the construction workers' death in the brutal attack in Ganderbal, and "exact a price" that the terrorists will remember for the time to come. Sinha called for justice to the victims as he blamed Pakistan for "still trying to kill innocent people" in the region to disrupt peace.

In a post on X, Sinha said, "The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I've asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come."

