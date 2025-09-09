Hilsa Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Hilsa Assembly constituency in Nalanda, Bihar, is a highly competitive seat influenced by Nitish Kumar, with razor-thin margins in recent polls and a closely watched battle expected in 2025.

Patna:

Hilsa Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and falls under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. Located in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district of Nalanda, it is a General category seat and one of the seven assembly segments of the Nalanda parliamentary seat. Since its establishment in 1957, Hilsa has witnessed 16 elections, with Nitish Kumar’s influence playing a decisive role. His Samata Party, which later merged into the Janata Dal (United), has won the seat five times. However, the constituency has also seen extremely close contests in recent years — in 2020, the JD(U) won by just 12 votes, while in the 2024 parliamentary polls, its candidate led by only 188 votes in the Hilsa segment. These razor-thin margins underline the highly competitive and unpredictable nature of the 2025 battle.

Hilsa Assembly constituency comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Krishnamurari Sharan of the JD(U) won the seat by defeating Atri Muni of the RJD. Krishnamurari Sharan secured 61,848 votes (37.35%), while Atri Muni received 61,836 votes (37.35%), resulting in a narrow victory for the JD(U). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U) secured victory from the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 559,422 votes, defeating Dr. Sandeep Saurav of the CPI(ML)(L), who polled 390,308 votes.

Hilsa Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,02,211 voters in the Hilsa constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,58,671 were male and 1,43,533 were female voters. 7 belonged to the third gender. 733 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hilsa in 2020 was 695 (662 men and 33 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Hilsa constituency was 2,79,713. Out of this, 1,47,927 voters were male, 1,31,779 were female, and 7 belonged to the third gender. There were 936 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hilsa in 2015 was 16 (14 men and 2 women).

Hilsa Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Hilsa constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hilsa Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hilsa Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Hilsa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Krishnamurari Sharan of the JD(U) won the Hilsa seat by a narrow margin, securing 61,848 votes (37.35%). He defeated Atri Muni of the RJD, who polled 61,836 votes (37.35%), while Kumar Suman Singh of the LJP finished third with 17,471 votes (10.55%). Ramvilas Paswan of the BSP stood fourth with 3,082 votes (1.86%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Shakti Singh Yadav of the RJD won the Islampur seat with a margin of 26,076 votes (17.44%), securing 72,347 votes (48.39%) ahead of Deepika Kumari of the LJP, who garnered 46,271 votes (30.95%). Shyam Narayan Prasad of the CPI(ML)L finished third with 5,415 votes (3.62%).

2020 – Krishnamurari Sharan (JDU)

2015 – Atri Muni Urph Shakti Singh Yadav (RJD)

2010 – Usha Sinha (JDU)

Oct 2005 – Singh (JDU)

Feb 2005 – Singh (JDU)

2000 – Ramcharitra Prasad Singh (SAP)

1995 – Vaiju Prasad (JD)

1990 – Kishnadeo Singh Yadav (IPF)

1985 – Surendra Prasad Tarun (INC)

1980 – Jagdish Prasad (BJP)

1977 – Jagdish Prasad (JNP)

Hilsa Voter Turnout

In the Hilsa Assembly constituency, the total number of valid votes polled in 2020 was 1,64,558, accounting for 54.45% of the electors, while in 2015 it was 1,49,625, representing 53.49% of the eligible electors.