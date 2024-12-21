Hajipur govt school headmaster accused of stealing eggs suspended, had 40 days left in service

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suresh Sahni

In a shocking incident, Suresh Sahni, alias Rupnandan, the headmaster of the Government Middle School in Rikhar, Lalganj block, Hajipur district, has been suspended for allegedly stealing eggs meant for the school’s midday meal program. A video of the incident, showing Sahni putting eggs into his bag to take home, went viral, prompting swift action from the education department.

Incident leads to suspension

The viral video, reportedly filmed on December 12, showed headmaster Suresh Sahni receiving eggs from the mid-day meal vehicle and packing them into his bag. Following the video’s circulation, District Education Officer (DEO) Virendra Narayan notified the principal on December 16, demanding a written explanation. When Sahni failed to respond satisfactorily within 24 hours, he was suspended on December 18.

Retirement plans marred

Speaking to the media, Sahni expressed dismay over the suspension, mentioning that he was only a little over a year away from retirement, scheduled for January 2025. However, the DEO dismissed these concerns, emphasising that the focus remains on the misconduct.

Department orders inquiry

DEO Virendra Narayan confirmed that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter further. “Based on the video evidence, it is clear that the eggs were stolen. The headmaster has been suspended, and departmental action may follow after the investigation,” Narayan stated.

Education department embarrassed

The viral video embarrassed the education department by clearly showcasing the principal’s misconduct. The incident highlights lapses in accountability and oversight within the mid-day meal scheme, which is meant to provide nutritious food to students.

Background of viral video

The video, dated December 12, shows Sahni standing beside the midday meal delivery vehicle while eggs are being packed into his bag. The eggs were allegedly meant to be taken home. The incident came to light on December 16, leading to the education department’s demand for an explanation.

Immediate suspension

On December 18, the DEO issued an order for Sahni’s immediate suspension and removal from his post as principal of the Rikhar Middle School. The education department is now awaiting the findings of the inquiry team to decide on further action.

The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of school staff involved in essential welfare schemes, casting a spotlight on the need for stricter monitoring and accountability.

Alos Read: Caught on cam: Bihar govt school principal steals eggs meant for mid-day meals, action initiated

(Inputs from Raja Babu)