Hajipur poll Results 2025: RJD's Deo Kumar Chaurasia Vs BJP's Awadhesh Singh | Counting to begin at 8 am Hajipur Bihar Election Results 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Deo Kumar Chaurasia, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Awadhesh Singh and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Pratibha Sinha are the main candidates in the Hajipur constituency of Bihar.

Hajipur:

The Hajipur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Hajipur seat, according to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, is 123. It is a part of the Vaishali district in Bihar. It is a general seat, and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, there were 3,34,875 electors - 1,78,748 male, 1,56,108 female and 19 third gender - in Hajipur, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). During the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, there were 3,11,252 electors - 1,68,070 male, 1,43,169 female and 13 third genders.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Awadhesh Singh defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Deo Kumar Chaurasia, with a margin of 2,990 votes.

Main parties and candidates in Hajipur

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Hajipur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Awadhesh Singh, who received 85,552 votes (44.55 per cent), defeating RJD candidate Deo Kumar Chaurasia, who bagged 82,562 votes (42.99 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Ajit Kumar received 5,242 votes (2.73 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, BJP leader Awadhesh Singh, who received 86,773 votes (48.62 per cent), defeating Congress' Jagannath Prasad Rai, who received 74,578 votes (41.79 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Santosh Kanan got 3,542 votes (1.98 per cent).

Hajipur assembly constituency past winners

2020: Awadhesh Singh (BJP)

2015: Awadhesh Singh (BJP)

2014: Awadhesh Singh (BJP)

2010: Nityanand Rai (BJP)

2005: Nityanand Rai (BJP)

2000: Nityanand Rai (BJP)

1995: Rajendra Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Jagan Nath Prasad Rai (Congress)

1985: Motilal Sinha Kanan (Lok Dal)

1980: Jagan Nath Prasad Rai (Congress)

1977: Jagan Nath Prasad Rai (Janata Dal)

1972: Motilal Sinha Kanan (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Motilal Sinha Kanan (Shoshit Dal)

1967: KP Singh (Communist Party of India)

1962: Deep Narayan Singh (Congress)

1957: Deep Narayan Singh (Congress)

1952: Saryug Prasad (Congress)