Goriakothi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates

The Goriakothi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 111 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Goriakothi is part of the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Devesh Kant Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Nutan Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 11,891 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Janardan Singh Sigriwal won from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 102,651 votes by defeating Congress candidate Aakash Kumar Singh.

Goriakothi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Goriakothi Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,310,15 voters in the Goriakothi constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,709,67 voters were male and 1,600,33 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 874 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Goriakothi in 2020 was 768 (715 men and 53 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Goriakothi constituency was 2,999,10. Out of this, 1,566,28 voters were male and 1,432,73 were female. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. There were 453 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Goriakothi in 2015 was 429 (261 men and 168 women).

Goriakothi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Goriakothi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Goriakothi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Goriakothi Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Goriakothi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devesh Kant Singh won the seat with a margin of 11,891 votes (6.25%). He was polled 87,368 votes with a vote share of 45.66%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Nutan Devi, who got 75,477 votes (39.45%). Independent candidate Aravind Kumar Singh stood third with 5,223 votes (2.73%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Satyadeo Prasad Singh won the seat with a margin of 7,651 votes (4.67%). He was polled 70,965 votes with a vote share of 42.75%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devesh Kant Singh got 63,314 votes (38.14%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Tribhuwan Ram stood third with 5,230 votes (3.15%).

2020: Devesh Kant Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Satyadeo Prasad Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Bhumendra Narayan Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Indra Deo Prasad (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Bhumendra Narayan Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Indra Deo Prasad (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Indra Deo Prasad (Janata Dal)

1990: Ajit Kumar Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Indra Deo Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1980: Ajit Kumar Singh (Congress)

1977: Krishna Kant Singh (Congress)

1972: Mahamaya Prasad (Congress)

1969: Krishna Kant Singh (Congress)

1967: Krishna Kant Singh (Congress)

Goriakothi Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,913,41 or 57.8% in the Goriakothi Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,660,10 or 55.35%.