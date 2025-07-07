Gopal Khemka murder: Accused arrived at businessman's funeral in Patna with flower garland, arrested Further information revealed that three criminals had gathered near a tea stall in Patna’s Daldali area before committing the act and had tea there after which they went to Gopal Khemka’s residence.

Patna:

Bihar industrialist Gopal Khemka was shot dead by an armed assailant outside his residence in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area on Friday night. In a fresh development in the businessman’s murder case one of the accused reportedly was arrested as he reached at Khemka’s funeral with a flower garland.

Further information revealed that three criminals had gathered near a tea stall in Patna’s Daldali area before committing the act and had tea there after which they went to Khemka’s residence, News18 reported quoting sources.

It came to the light that the main accused had been absconding in an earlier auto driver murder case in Patna.

Large number of businesses attended Khemka’s last rites

Khemka’s mortal remains were consigned to flames at Gulbi Ghat in Patna on Sunday. A large number of businessmen and industrialists attended Khemka’s cremation.

Talking to PTI, BIA President KPS Keshri said, “The incident is a matter of serious concern. This has certainly put a question mark on the law and order situation in the state. A BIA delegation led by me met the CS and Bihar DGP on Saturday and discussed the security concerns of businessmen and industrialists at length. The CS and DGP have assured us that our concerns will be looked into and it will be addressed on priority basis”.

‘Situation of state not different than Jungle-Raj’

Industrialist Ajay Singh, who also attended the funeral, said he had received threats himself and that authorities failed to respond. He said he had brought the matter to the notice of the CM and Home department, but nothing happened.

"There is no redressal system for such complaints. We used to hear about Jungle-Raj.But apparently, the current situation in the state is not different. Government and the authorities concerned must take appropriate steps to improve the situation”.