Four dead after being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Bihar’s Begusarai, probe underway The incident happened while they were crossing the railway tracks after returning from the Kali Mela. The accident was reported near Rahua village in the Sahebpur Kamal police station area. The deceased include a man, a woman, and a girl.

Begusarai:

At least four people were killed after being hit by a train in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday. The incident happened while they were crossing the railway tracks after returning from the Kali Mela. The accident was reported near Rahua village in the Sahebpur Kamal police station area.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and took possession of all four bodies, and then started investigation.

Four deceased have been identified

The deceased have been identified as Dharmdev Mahato (45), his 7-year-old grandson, Roshni Kumari (daughter of Madan Mahato), and Rita Devi (wife of Madan Mahato).

Eyewitness stated that the train suddenly arrived on the track and the victims were unable to react in time due to the train simultaneously crossing both the up and down lines, leaving no immediate route for escape.

Train involved in accident was on Barauni-Khagaria route

Police said the train involved in the accident was reportedly coming on the Barauni-Khagaria route. A local investigation has started to officially document the circumstances of the incident and determine any potential negligence or factors contributing to the tragedy, particularly concerning the waterlogged conditions around the railway line.

Also Read:

12 loaded wagons of freight train derail in UP’s Mathura, traffic disrupted on Delhi-Mumbai route