Bihar: Rs 25 lakh cash, land documents found after raids at electricity department engineer in Banka

Follow us on Image Source : SUSHIL, INDIA TV Raids being conducted at the residence of an engineer working in the electricity department

Bihar: At least Rs 25 lakh cash, land documents and jewellery has been found after the surveillance department conducted raids at the residence of an executive engineer Sanjeev Gupta posted in the electricity department -- South Bihar Distribution Company -- in Banka in Bihar's Guvasi village.

The raids are underway since Thursday morning in Kritianand Nagar police station area of Purnia in Guvasi village.

The surveillance team is currently investigating engineer's properties, bank accounts and lockers.

The monitoring team has also gone to many places with Sanjeev Gupta's father. At present all his properties are under investigation.

According to reports, apart from Banka, Patna, raids are also going at many other places including Bhagalpur.

Local people informed that Sanjeev Gupta recently purchased a land worth about Rs 30 lakh in the village.

Even before this, he has acquired a lot of wealth. A case of disproportionate assets had come to light against him.

Reported by Sunil

ALSO READ | Bihar: Six policemen including SHO suspended on charges of selling seized liquor in Buxar