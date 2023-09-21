Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Bihar: Rs 25 lakh cash, land documents found after raids at electricity department engineer in Banka

Raids are being conducted at an executive engineer posted in the electricity department -- South Bihar Distribution Company -- in Banka in Bihar's Guvasi village in disproportionate assets case. Around Rs 25 lakh cash, land documents and jewellery have been found.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 12:56 IST
Raids being conducted at the residence of an engineer
Image Source : SUSHIL, INDIA TV Raids being conducted at the residence of an engineer working in the electricity department

Bihar: At least Rs 25 lakh cash, land documents and jewellery has been found after the surveillance department conducted raids at the residence of an executive engineer Sanjeev Gupta posted in the electricity department -- South Bihar Distribution Company -- in Banka in Bihar's Guvasi village.

The raids are underway since Thursday morning in Kritianand Nagar police station area of Purnia in Guvasi village.

The surveillance team is currently investigating engineer's properties, bank accounts and lockers.

The monitoring team has also gone to many places with Sanjeev Gupta's father. At present all his properties are under investigation.

According to reports, apart from Banka, Patna, raids are also going at many other places including Bhagalpur.

Local people informed that Sanjeev Gupta recently purchased a land worth about Rs 30 lakh in the village.

Even before this, he has acquired a lot of wealth. A case of disproportionate assets had come to light against him.

Reported by Sunil

