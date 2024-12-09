Delhi-Shillong flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport after suffering bird hit

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

A flight going from Delhi to Shillong made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airpor in Patna after suffering a bird hit on Monday. All passengers are safe, said the authorities, adding an alternative arrangements have been made for the passengers.

Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said, "A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet faced a technical issue, prompting its diversion to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, where it landed safely at 8.52 am on Monday. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers."

Kochi-bound flight makes "emergency landing" in Chennai

Another flight - a Kochi-bound private carrier with over 100 passengers and crew members - made an "emergency landing" in Chennai on Monday, after a "technical glitch" was detected mid-air.

officials at the airport said, all the passengers and others were safe. According to officials, the flight left for Kochi from here with 117 passengers. The pilot later detected the "technical glitch," following which the flight turned back to Chennai and made an "emergency landing," they said.

Required safety measures were in place and the aircraft made a safe landing, they added.

Alliance Air starts direct flight from Guwahati to Arunachal's Ziro Meanwhile, Domestic carrier Alliance Air started a direct flight between Guwahati and Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro on Wednesday. The 18-seater flight took off from Guwahati at 12.55 pm and landed in Ziro at 2 pm. Lower Subansiri's Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP and Additional DC Heemani Mena were among the officials present at the Ziro airport to welcome the maiden flight. The DC said he was receiving numerous queries regarding the flight from government officials and the common people. The flight service will not only do well but in the future, there might actually be a need for increasing the frequency, he said. The Alliance Air will operate two flights per week on the route -- on Mondays and Wednesdays.

(with agencies inputs)