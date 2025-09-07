Darauli Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Satyadeo Ram of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation won the seat by defeating Ramayan Manjhi of the haratiya Janata Party with a margin of 12,119 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Darauli Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 107 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Darauli is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Satyadeo Ram of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation won the seat by defeating Ramayan Manjhi of the haratiya Janata Party with a margin of 12,119 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Vijaylakshmi Devi won from the Siwan Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 92,857 votes by defeating Independent candidate Hena Shahab.

Darauli Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Darauli Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,200,63 voters in the Darauli constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,699,46 voters were male and 1,501,04 were female. 13 voters belonged to the third gender. 985 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darauli in 2020 was 1,468 (1,415 men and 53 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Darauli constituency was 2,882,32. Out of this, 1,556,14 voters were male and 1,326,16 were female. Two voters belonged to the third gender. There were 377 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darauli in 2015 was 694 (472 men and 222 women).

Darauli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Darauli constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Darauli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Darauli Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Darauli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Satyadeo Ram won the seat with a margin of 12,119 votes (7.78%). He was polled 81,067 votes with a vote share of 50.5%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramayan Manjhi, who got 68948 votes (42.95%). Nota was at third position with 4,863 votes (3.03%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Satyadeo Ram won the seat with a margin of 9,584 votes (6.70%). He was polled 49,576 votes with a vote share of 33.55%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramayan Manjhi got 39,992 votes (27.07%) and was the runner-up. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Parmatma Ram stood third with 37,345 votes (25.27%).

2020: Satyadeo Ram (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2015: Satyadeo Ram (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2010: Ramayan Manjhi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Amar Nath Yadav (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2000: Sheo Shanker Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Amar Nath Yadav (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

1990: Shiv Shankar Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Shiv Shankar Yadav (Lokdal)

1980: Chandrika Pandey (Congress)

1977: Krishna Pratap Singh (Congress)

1972: Krishna Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1969: Lakshman Raut (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: Krishna Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1962: Ramayan Shukla (Congress)

1957: Rajendra Prasad Singh (Janata Party)

1957: Basawan Ram (Congress)

1952: Ramayan Shukla (Congress)

Darauli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,605,39 or 50.16% in the Darauli Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,477,62 or 51.26%.