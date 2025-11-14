Danapur Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Ram Kripal Yadav Vs Rit Lal Ray | Who will win? Danapur Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ram Kripal Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rit Lal Ray are the main candidates in the Danapur constituency of Bihar.

The counting of votes for the Danapur constituency will begin at 8 am, along with the other 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Danapur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 186 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Danapur Assembly constituency comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Danapur

Main Parties and Candidates in Danapur

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ram Kripal Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rit Lal Ray are the main candidates in the Danapur constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Danapur in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ritlal Ray won the Danapur seat with a margin of 15,924 votes (8.69%). He polled 89,895 votes with a vote share of 48.44%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi Sinha, who got 73,971 votes (39.86%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Deepak Kumar stood third with 7,731 votes (4.17%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi Sinha won the Danapur seat with a margin of 5,209 votes (3.18%). She polled 72,192 votes with a vote share of 43.23%. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Raj Kishor Yadav got 66,983 votes (40.11%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Tinku Yadav stood third with 13,002 votes (7.79%).

