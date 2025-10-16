Chirag Paswan announces 15 candidates of LJP, emphasises 'Bihar first, Bihari first' vision | Full list Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and women’s representation, the LJP (Ram Vilas) has fielded four female candidates, including Seema Singh. Party sources said that the selection demonstrates Chirag Paswan’s focus on balanced participation.

Patna:

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 under the leadership of its National President and Union Minister, Chirag Paswan. Extending congratulations to all nominees, Paswan reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the vision of “Bihar First, Bihari First,” calling upon the candidates to ensure a resounding victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Chirag Paswan’s message to party cadre

In a statement shared on social media, Chirag Paswan expressed heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to every LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate contesting in the elections. He emphasized that the team’s collective effort will lead to the “historic victory” of the double-engine NDA government in Bihar. Paswan reiterated that his party’s campaign will focus on progressive development, good governance, and the empowerment of every Bihari.

Focus on inclusivity: Four female candidates announced

Reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and women’s representation, the LJP (Ram Vilas) has fielded four female candidates, including Seema Singh. Party sources said that the selection demonstrates Chirag Paswan’s focus on balanced participation and empowering women leaders at the state level.

“Bihar First, Bihari First” becomes central theme

The party’s central campaign theme, Bihar First, Bihari First, aims to project Bihar as a state of opportunity, growth, and self-reliance. Paswan has repeatedly stated that this vision reflects the aspirations of youth and the hardworking people of Bihar, aligning closely with the NDA’s mission of development with dignity.

As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 gains momentum, Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) looks set to play a pivotal role in consolidating the NDA’s position across the state.

NDA announces complete list of 243 candidates

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its final list of 243 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Out of the total, 35 are women candidates, reflecting the coalition’s commitment to gender inclusion.

LJP announces name of 1 Muslim candidate

The list also includes five Muslim candidates, with four nominated by the Janata Dal (United) and one by the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The comprehensive announcement marks the formal start of the NDA’s full-scale electoral campaign across the state.

NDA candidates declared-