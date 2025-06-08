Chirag Paswan announces bid for NDA victory in Bihar assembly elections: 'I will contest on 243 seats' Chirag Paswan pledges to contest all 243 seats in Bihar for NDA's victory, criticizes RJD and Congress for lawlessness, and emphasises his focus on Bihar's development.

Patna:

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has committed to strengthening the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar for the upcoming 2025 assembly elections. During a public meeting in Bhojpur, Paswan made it clear that he and his party, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), will contest all 243 seats in the state, aiming for a decisive NDA victory. "I will contest from the 243 seats in Bihar as Chirag Paswan to strengthen the NDA and ensure its victory," he affirmed.

Paswan's declaration came amid the backdrop of growing discussions on seat-sharing within the NDA, with his party requesting 40 seats, citing a strong performance in the 2019 general elections. His announcement has sparked debates on the distribution of seats between key NDA partners like the BJP and JD(U).

Blaming Congress and RJD for jungle raj

Chirag Paswan, speaking vehemently at the rally, did not hold back in criticizing the opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, for their role in Bihar’s lawlessness, which he referred to as "jungle raj." He claimed that while RJD has been the face of this period, Congress shares equal responsibility for the deterioration of law and order in the state. "It’s not just RJD; Congress is equally responsible for the lawlessness that Bihar witnessed," he added.

Paswan's political strategy: Bihar first

In his address, Paswan emphasised that his political focus is entirely on Bihar, and he expressed his desire to play a significant role in shaping the state’s future. His party, which has a considerable influence among the Paswan (Dusahd) community, aims to broaden its appeal beyond caste lines to secure support from all sections of society. "I am not just a Dalit leader; my goal is to unite all sections for the betterment of Bihar," he said.

Legacy and criticism of Congress

Paswan also invoked the legacy of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who had played a key role in establishing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament. He criticized Congress for neglecting Ambedkar’s legacy during its tenure in power. His remarks added fuel to the ongoing political battle as Congress and RJD leaders continue to challenge the NDA's governance model.

Looking ahead to 2025 elections

The Bihar Assembly elections, set for 2025, will be a critical contest for Paswan’s party. His political maneuvers, alongside his commitment to NDA, will significantly influence the state's political landscape in the coming months.